Traore and the Robert Morris Colonials host conference foe Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-4, 3-2 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-4, 3-2 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Myriam Traore and Robert Morris host Alana Nelson and Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon action.

The Colonials have gone 5-1 at home. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 64.1 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Mastodons are 5-1 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 13.6 more points per game (71.1) than Robert Morris allows (57.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislin is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Colonials. Bailey Kuhns is averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nelson is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 18 points. Lili Krasovec is shooting 61.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

