Trae Broadnax scores 22 as Rice knocks off Wichita State 66-64

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Trae Broadnax had 22 points in Rice’s 66-64 win over Wichita State on Wednesday.

Broadnax shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Owls (7-9, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Cam Carroll added 14 points.

Michael Gray Jr. led the Shockers (9-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Wichita State also got 13 points from Kenyon Giles. Emmanuel Okorafor had 10 points.

Smith scored seven points in the first half for Rice, who led 28-25 at halftime. Broadnax scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Rice to a two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

