Towt, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to host Payne and the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (9-10, 2-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-9, 1-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Boston College in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-3 at home. Notre Dame scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-4 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Notre Dame makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Boston College averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fred Payne is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Luka Toews is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.