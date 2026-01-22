Towson wins 72-59 against Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Elon 72-59 on Thursday. Williamson also added five rebounds…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Elon 72-59 on Thursday.

Williamson also added five rebounds for the Tigers (12-9, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jack Doumbia finished with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Phoenix (12-8, 4-3) were led by Chandler Cuthrell, who posted 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Harrell added 12 points for Elon. Bryson Cokley also had 10 points.

Towson took the lead for good with 7:32 remaining in the first half. The score was 29-22 at halftime, with Tejada racking up seven points. Williamson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Towson went on to secure a victory, outscoring Elon by six points in the second half.

