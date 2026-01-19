Townsend’s 25 lead Yale past Columbia 91-74

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 25 points to help Yale defeat Columbia 91-74 on Monday. Townsend also…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 25 points to help Yale defeat Columbia 91-74 on Monday.

Townsend also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-1 Ivy League). Samson Aletan scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Casey Simmons finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (12-6, 1-3) were led by Kenny Noland, who posted 13 points. Mason Ritter added 12 points and Connor Igoe had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

