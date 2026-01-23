Townsend leads Yale against Pennsylvania after 25-point game

Yale Bulldogs (14-3, 3-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (14-3, 3-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Pennsylvania after Nick Townsend scored 25 points in Yale’s 91-74 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 7-1 at home. Pennsylvania is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pennsylvania is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Yale allows to opponents. Yale has shot at a 50.5% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is averaging 20.1 points for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Fox averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Townsend is averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.