Townsend and the Creighton Bluejays visit conference foe Seton Hall

Creighton Bluejays (9-12, 5-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-6, 9-3 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Seton Hall and Creighton face off on Sunday.

The Pirates have gone 9-2 in home games. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Savannah Catalon averaging 2.3.

The Bluejays are 5-7 against Big East opponents. Creighton has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seton Hall’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Bluejays square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catalon is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ava Zediker is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

