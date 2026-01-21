Toure leads LIU against Stonehill after 22-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-7, 5-1 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-11, 2-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-7, 5-1 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Stonehill after Kadidia Toure scored 22 points in LIU’s 59-58 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Sharks have gone 4-2 in home games. LIU has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Skyhawks are 2-4 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC with 13.6 assists per game led by Brooke Paquette averaging 3.2.

LIU averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

The Sharks and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toure is averaging 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Sharks. Solangelei Akridge is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paquette is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 14 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Julia Webster is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

