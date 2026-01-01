Toure leads LIU against Cent. Conn. St. after 28-point game

Long Island Sharks (4-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-11) New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (4-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-11)

New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Kadidia Toure scored 28 points in LIU’s 73-72 loss to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-4 at home. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sharks are 2-5 on the road. LIU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game LIU gives up. LIU’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Blue Devils and Sharks match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Noin is averaging 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Solangelei Akridge averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Toure is averaging 19.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

