Tot scores 21, Appalachian State beats Louisiana 72-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Tot had 21 points in Appalachian State’s 72-58 win over Louisiana on Thursday. Tot had…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Tot had 21 points in Appalachian State’s 72-58 win over Louisiana on Thursday.

Tot had five rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kasen Jennings scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Michael Marcus Jr. had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Dorian Finister led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-16, 3-6) with 16 points and two steals. Louisiana also got 13 points and seven assists from De’Vion Lavergne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.