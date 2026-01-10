Torey Alston scores 16 to lift Middle Tennessee over New Mexico State 59-55

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 16 points as Middle Tennessee beat New Mexico State 59-55 on Saturday…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 16 points as Middle Tennessee beat New Mexico State 59-55 on Saturday night.

Alston also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (10-6, 4-1 Conference USA). Jahvin Carter added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kamari Lands scored nine.

The Aggies (9-6, 2-3) were led by Jemel Jones, who finished with 16 points. Cyr Malonga added 10 points and Jayland Randall scored eight.

Middle Tennessee went into the half tied with New Mexico State 29-29. Alston scored seven points in the half. Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 19:51 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Lands to make it a 32-29 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

