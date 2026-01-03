Toppin, Anderson lead No. 15 Texas Tech with double-doubles in 102-80 win vs. Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 23 points and 14 rebounds for his 39th career double-double, Christian Anderson had…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 23 points and 14 rebounds for his 39th career double-double, Christian Anderson had 19 points and a career-high 13 assists, and No. 15 Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State 102-80 on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed after the game’s opening minute.

LeJuan Watts finished just shy of Tech’s third double-double of the game at 19 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Atwell had 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Jaylen Petty had 12 points on four 3s.

Toppin and Anderson entered the game as the only teammates nationally averaging at least 20 points each. Toppin, who played his first season at New Mexico, has 27 double-doubles in 47 games for Tech over two seasons.

Anthony Roy had 22 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-2, 0-1), which played its first true road game this season after its best nonconference record since 2014-15. Parsa Fallah scored 20 points, and Jaylen Curry 13.

Fallah made a layup on the first shot of the game for the Cowboys, and that was their only lead. Toppin had a tying layup to start a 12-3 run that put Tech ahead to stay.

The Red Raiders were up 35-19 after Atwell hit a 3 with 6:23 left for its largest lead of the first half. Oklahoma State then responded with a 13-2 run, with Benjamin Ahmed scoring seven points between 3s by Roy. The second 3 by Roy with 3:10 got the Cowboys within 37-32, the closest they would get the rest of the game.

Oklahoma State: Hosts UCF on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech: Visits No. 8 Houston on Tuesday night.

