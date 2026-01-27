Top-ranked Arizona withstands late rally by No. 13 BYU to remain unbeaten with 86-83 win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 29 points and made a game-saving block in the final seconds as top-ranked…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 29 points and made a game-saving block in the final seconds as top-ranked Arizona remained unbeaten by holding off a furious rally from No. 13 BYU for an 86-83 victory Monday night.

Jaden Bradley added 26 points for the Wildcats (21-0, 8-0 Big 12), who matched the best start in school history.

BYU trailed by 19 midway through the second half before trimming the deficit to one with a 12-2 run that began with just more than a minute left. Keba Keita’s putback dunk pulled the Cougars to 84-83 with 16 seconds to go, and they forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play.

Robert Wright III drove toward the rim and wriggled free for a good look near the basket, but Burries came flying over from the weak side to block the shot from behind. The freshman guard grabbed the loose ball and converted two free throws before BYU missed a long heave at the buzzer.

Burries finished 13 of 14 at the foul line. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Fellow freshman AJ Dybantsa led the Cougars (17-3, 5-2) with 24 points but shot 6 of 24 from the field — including 1 for 8 from 3-point range. Richie Saunders scored 18 and Kennard Davis Jr. added 17 while making five 3s.

BYU was handed its first home loss despite going 10 of 20 from long distance after halftime.

Three of Burries’ six first-half baskets came off BYU turnovers. The third one — a layup after Burries stole an inbounds pass — helped spark an 18-5 surge that put the Wildcats up 44-31 going into halftime.

Arizona made seven straight buckets during the go-ahead run. Bradley knocked down four jumpers in that stretch.

Arizona visits Arizona State on Saturday.

BYU visits No. 14 Kansas on Saturday.

This version corrects Arizona’s conference record.

