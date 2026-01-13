Toombs and SMU host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (12-4, 1-2 ACC) Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (12-4, 1-2 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on Virginia Tech after Jaden Toombs scored 23 points in SMU’s 82-75 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Mustangs have gone 10-0 in home games. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 18.1 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 7.1.

The Hokies are 2-2 against conference opponents. Virginia Tech averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SMU scores 89.1 points, 15.3 more per game than the 73.8 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Hokies meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Mustangs. Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Schutt is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.8 points. Amani Hansberry is shooting 56.5% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

