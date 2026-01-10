Tomlinson, Boston College Eagles to visit Baker, Virginia Tech Hokies

Boston College Eagles (4-14, 0-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-5, 2-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (4-14, 0-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-5, 2-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Athena Tomlinson and Boston College take on Carys Baker and Virginia Tech in ACC action.

The Hokies have gone 9-2 at home. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 4.8.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Virginia Tech is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Melannie Daley is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Carmody is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Kayla Rolph is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 58.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

