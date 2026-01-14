Tomlinson, Boston College Eagles host the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-15, 0-6 ACC) Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Stanford Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-15, 0-6 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces Stanford in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Eagles have gone 4-8 at home. Boston College gives up 73.7 points and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Cardinal are 3-2 in ACC play. Stanford has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 36.2% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College gives up.

The Eagles and Cardinal match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Rolph is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.8 points. Jocelyne Grier is shooting 32.7% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Clardy averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Courtney Ogden is shooting 56.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 58.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.