Toledo knocks off Central Michigan 78-75

Kyler Vanderjagt had 23 points in Toledo’s 78-75 victory against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Vanderjagt shot 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson scored 16 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Austin Parks shot 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Chippewas (4-11, 0-3) were led by Phat Phat Brooks, who posted 17 points. Logan McIntire added 15 points for Central Michigan. Jaxson Whitaker had 14 points.

Vanderjagt scored 11 points in the first half, and Toledo went into the break trailing 41-31. Toledo pulled off the victory after a 13-3 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 67-64 with 5:00 left in the half. Vanderjagt scored 12 second-half points.

