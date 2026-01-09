Toledo hosts Miami (OH) after Atlason’s 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-0, 4-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-0, 4-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Toledo after Almar Atlason scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 87-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets are 5-2 in home games. Toledo is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The RedHawks are 4-0 in MAC play. Miami (OH) ranks third in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.6% from downtown. Brant Byers leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

Toledo’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 53.4% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Craig is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Byers is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the RedHawks. Atlason is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 93.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.