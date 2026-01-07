Tolbert leads West Georgia against North Florida after 24-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (8-5, 1-1 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays North Florida after Sydne Tolbert scored 24 points in West Georgia’s 106-65 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves have gone 6-0 at home. West Georgia is fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Ospreys are 0-2 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN with 12.8 assists per game led by Alexa Washington averaging 3.1.

West Georgia is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game West Georgia gives up.

The Wolves and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace O’Gara is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Wolves. Asia Donald is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Karyzma Pierre is averaging 4.3 points for the Ospreys. Dezuray McGill is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.