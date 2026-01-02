Toffali, Morehead State Eagles to visit Proctor, SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 1-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 1-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laura Toffali and Morehead State visit Kiyoko Proctor and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC play Saturday.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Syanne Mohamed leads the Cougars with 8.5 boards.

The Eagles are 1-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Proctor is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toffali is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Katie Dike is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

