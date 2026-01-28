Toffali leads Morehead State against SIU-Edwardsville after 22-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-10, 3-7 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-9, 7-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-10, 3-7 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-9, 7-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays SIU-Edwardsville after Laura Toffali scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 52-48 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 at home. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Katie Dike leads the Eagles with 7.0 boards.

The Cougars are 3-7 in conference matchups. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Syanne Mohamed averaging 5.9.

Morehead State averages 64.8 points, 5.1 more per game than the 59.7 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 61.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 65.6 Morehead State allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dike is scoring 14.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Toffali is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Lauren Miller is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cougars. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.