Toby Harris scores 25 to help Iona fend off Siena 75-72

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Toby Harris scored 25 points and Iona held on for a 75-72 victory over Siena…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Toby Harris scored 25 points and Iona held on for a 75-72 victory over Siena on Friday night.

Harris went 9 of 15 from the field (6 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (10-5, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Keshawn Williams had 11 points and CJ Anthony scored 10.

Gavin Doty led the way for the Saints (9-5, 2-1) with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Francis Folefac added 18 points, two steals and two blocks. Justice Shoats finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.