Tingler scores 13 as Drexel knocks off Stony Brook 56-37

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dillon Tingler helped lead Drexel past Stony Brook on Thursday night with 13 points off of the bench in a 56-37 victory.

Tingler added five rebounds for the Dragons (7-10, 1-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Victor Panov added 11 points while finishing 3 of 9 from 3-point range while they also had eight rebounds. Shane Blakeney went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Erik Pratt led the Seawolves (9-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Rob Brown III added nine points for Stony Brook. Richard Goods also had five points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Drexel took the lead for good almost 7 1/2 minutes into the game and led 30-22 at halftime, with Tingler racking up 10 points. Drexel outscored Stony Brook in the second half by 11 points, with Eli Beard scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

