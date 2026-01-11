Timmons leads Alabama against Missouri after 24-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-1, 2-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-6, 0-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-1, 2-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-6, 0-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama faces Missouri after Jessica Timmons scored 24 points in Alabama’s 64-51 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 7-3 in home games. Missouri is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Crimson Tide are 2-1 in conference games. Alabama has a 13-1 record against opponents over .500.

Missouri makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). Alabama averages 73.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 71.2 Missouri gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide match up Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 15.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Grace Slaughter is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Timmons is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Diana Collins is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

