Thompson scores 15, Stephen F. Austin takes down SE Louisiana 85-58

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 15 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Southeastern Louisiana 85-58 on Saturday.

Thompson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lumberjacks (19-3, 12-1 Southland Conference). Kam Burton added 14 points while shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Marcus Scurry finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points. The Lumberjacks extended their winning streak to seven games.

Jalen Forrest finished with 15 points for the Lions (6-16, 3-10). Jeremy Elyzee added 13 points and six rebounds. Jaiden Lawrence also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

