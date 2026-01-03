Thompson leads SFA against SE Louisiana after 21-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-2, 4-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-2, 4-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-9, 1-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on SE Louisiana after Keon Thompson scored 21 points in SFA’s 74-64 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions are 1-2 in home games. SE Louisiana has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 in Southland play. SFA averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

SE Louisiana averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Lumberjacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Hemschemeier is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging eight points. Jeremy Elyzee is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

