Thompson leads SFA against Lamar after 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-3, 9-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-9, 5-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Lamar after Keon Thompson scored 20 points in SFA’s 79-62 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals are 5-3 on their home court. Lamar averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 9-1 in conference games. SFA is 13-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lamar makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). SFA has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Lateef Patrick is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

