Thompson leads Longwood against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-18, 0-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (10-10, 2-3 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb after Redd Thompson scored 21 points in Longwood’s 85-83 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers are 7-2 in home games. Longwood scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-5 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is 1-15 against opponents over .500.

Longwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 69.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 73.7 Longwood gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacoi Hutchinson is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lancers. Thompson is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Spence Sims averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Jacob Hogarth is shooting 59.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

