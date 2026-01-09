Thompson leads Columbia against Harvard after 26-point outing

Harvard Crimson (7-8, 0-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-3, 1-0 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Harvard Crimson (7-8, 0-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-3, 1-0 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Harvard after Blair Thompson scored 26 points in Columbia’s 104-99 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Lions are 7-0 on their home court. Columbia leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Thompson leads the Lions with 5.3 rebounds.

The Crimson are 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Columbia averages 82.8 points, 13.9 more per game than the 68.9 Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Columbia allows.

The Lions and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lions. Thompson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tey Barbour averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Robert Hinton is shooting 51.1% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Crimson: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

