Thompson has 21 in Montana’s 81-65 win over Weber State

The Associated Press

January 23, 2026, 12:13 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Thompson’s 21 points helped Montana defeat Weber State 81-65 on Thursday.

Thompson had five rebounds for the Grizzlies (11-9, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 from the field and added five rebounds. Brooklyn Hicks finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (10-10, 4-3) were led in scoring by Tijan Saine, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Malek Gomma added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

