Thompson has 21 in Montana’s 81-65 win over Weber State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Thompson’s 21 points helped Montana defeat Weber State 81-65 on Thursday.

Thompson had five rebounds for the Grizzlies (11-9, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 from the field and added five rebounds. Brooklyn Hicks finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (10-10, 4-3) were led in scoring by Tijan Saine, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Malek Gomma added 11 points.

