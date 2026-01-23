Thomas, Northwestern State Demons host the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (8-12, 3-7 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-13, 4-6 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Northwestern State in Southland action Saturday.

The Demons have gone 5-3 in home games. Northwestern State has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Lions are 3-7 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is eighth in the Southland with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 6.2.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is scoring 17.0 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Demons. Izzy Miles is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Harrison is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

