Thomas leads No. 21 Virginia against NC State after 26-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-4, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia visits NC State after Malik Thomas scored 26 points in Virginia’s 95-85 overtime loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Wolfpack are 8-1 in home games. NC State is fourth in the ACC scoring 87.0 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers have gone 0-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia leads the ACC with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Johann Grunloh averaging 3.2.

NC State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Quadir Copeland is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Thijs De Ridder is averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Thomas is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.