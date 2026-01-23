Thomas leads New Orleans against McNeese after 20-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-12, 5-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (15-4, 8-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (8-12, 5-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (15-4, 8-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits McNeese after MJ Thomas scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 89-76 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cowboys are 9-0 on their home court. McNeese is third in the Southland with 14.7 assists per game led by Garwey Dual averaging 4.3.

The Privateers are 5-5 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is fifth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 2.9.

McNeese averages 83.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 81.0 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans scores 8.7 more points per game (76.8) than McNeese gives up to opponents (68.1).

The Cowboys and Privateers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyshawn Archie is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals. Larry Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Coleton Benson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Privateers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.