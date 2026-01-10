Thomas hits 3 at buzzer to lift Northwestern State over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-78

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 20 points that included a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Northwestern State beat…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 20 points that included a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Northwestern State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-78 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 7 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Demons (5-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Izzy Miles shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. J.C. Riley shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Mason Gibson finished with 14 points for the Islanders (8-8, 4-3). Sheldon Williams added 12 points for Texas A&M-CC. Franck Yetna had 11 points.

