Thomas and SIU-Edwardsville host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-8, 5-4 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Tennessee Tech after Kyle Thomas scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 74-66 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars are 6-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 2-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 77.2 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Baker averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 52.5% from beyond the arc. Ring Malith is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

