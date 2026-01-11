Thomas and Northwestern State host UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-10, 2-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-11, 3-4 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-10, 2-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-11, 3-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Micah Thomas scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 79-78 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Demons are 4-3 in home games. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland scoring 72.9 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 2-5 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northwestern State averages 72.9 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 70.9 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 75.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 78.0 Northwestern State allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17 points for the Demons. Izzy Miles is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Washington is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Koree Cotton is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

