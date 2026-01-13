Thiam leads Cincinnati against Colorado after 24-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on Colorado after Moustapha Thiam scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 73-72 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Bearcats are 8-2 in home games. Cincinnati is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cincinnati is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Cincinnati allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 12.7 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Sebastian Rancik is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.