Thiam leads Cincinnati against Colorado after 24-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Colorado after Moustapha Thiam scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 73-72 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Bearcats are 8-2 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is seventh in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bangot Dak averaging 5.8.

Cincinnati’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Colorado allows. Colorado averages 19.7 more points per game (85.5) than Cincinnati allows (65.8).

The Bearcats and Buffaloes face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 12.7 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 15.9 points for the Buffaloes. Sebastian Rancik is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

