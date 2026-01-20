Texas visits Kentucky following Aberdeen’s 22-point game

Texas Longhorns (11-7, 2-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-6, 3-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky…

Texas Longhorns (11-7, 2-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-6, 3-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts Texas after Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 80-78 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Wildcats are 9-2 in home games. Kentucky ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 2.5.

The Longhorns are 2-3 in SEC play. Texas is fifth in the SEC with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 7.2.

Kentucky averages 82.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 74.4 Texas gives up. Texas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Longhorns match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Aberdeen is averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Swain is averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Tramon Mark is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.