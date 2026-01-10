Texas visits Allen and No. 13 Alabama

Texas Longhorns (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 1-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 1-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Alabama takes on Texas after Amari Allen scored 25 points in Alabama’s 96-90 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 in home games. Alabama ranks third in the SEC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 5.5.

The Longhorns are 0-2 in SEC play. Texas has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Texas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 89.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.