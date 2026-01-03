Texas State visits UL Monroe following Brodnex’s 20-point game

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-12, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Texas State after Lavell Brodnex scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 87-73 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks are 3-4 in home games. UL Monroe gives up 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in conference games. Texas State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UL Monroe averages 73.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 70.5 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 18.5 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Mark Drone is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

