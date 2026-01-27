Texas State visits Hueston and Coastal Carolina

Texas State Bobcats (9-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Texas State Bobcats (9-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-11, 3-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Texas State after Tracey Hueston scored 24 points in Coastal Carolina’s 81-55 victory over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 7-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Texas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Anderson averaging 5.2.

Coastal Carolina scores 74.1 points, 11.8 more per game than the 62.3 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 62.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 64.0 Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanis Jimenez is averaging 6.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

KP Parr is averaging 3.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Anderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

