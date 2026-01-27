Texas State puts home win streak on the line against Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats face Marshall.

The Bobcats are 10-1 in home games. Texas State is the best team in the Sun Belt with 13.5 fast break points.

The Thundering Herd are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Marshall has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Hall is averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Matt Van Komen is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

