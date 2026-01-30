Texas State hosts Old Dominion following Battle’s 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-15, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-15, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-11, 5-6 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Texas State after Jordan Battle scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 75-71 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Texas State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Texas State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

