Texas State hosts Louisiana after Finister’s 25-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-14, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-14, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Texas State after Dorian Finister scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 90-70 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats are 8-1 on their home court. Texas State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-4 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana allows 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Texas State is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 60.6 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 72.2 Texas State allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Drone is averaging 13.6 points for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Olvera averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Finister is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.