Texas Southern visits Grambling, aims to break road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-7, 1-0 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern travels to Grambling looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Grambling has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grambling’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grambling gives up.

The Grambling Tigers and Texas Southern Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamil Muttilib is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grambling Tigers, while averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals. Antonio Munoz is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zaire Hayes averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Troy Hupstead is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.