Texas Southern plays Alabama State, looks for 4th straight home win

Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 4-2 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 4-2 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Alabama State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Texas Southern gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Lady Hornets are 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is ninth in the SWAC with 9.6 assists per game led by Ny’Keria Flowers averaging 1.9.

Texas Southern is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeja Holmes is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Shamya Reid is scoring 8.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Clearia Peterson is averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 4-6, averaging 55.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.