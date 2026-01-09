Texas Southern hosts UAPB following Hayes’ 25-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays UAPB after Zaire Hayes scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 84-67 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Tigers are 2-3 in home games. Texas Southern allows 84.8 points and has been outscored by 13.3 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 2-0 against conference opponents. UAPB averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Golden Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Hayes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 16.5 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 87.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

