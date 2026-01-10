Texas Southern hosts Mirhosseini and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Texas Southern after Alex Mirhosseini scored 21 points in UAPB’s 90-79 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 in home games. Texas Southern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions are 2-0 in SWAC play. UAPB has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Southern averages 71.5 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 89.3 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 80.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 84.8 Texas Southern allows.

The Tigers and Golden Lions meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 11.0 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 87.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.