Texas Southern hosts Alabama A&M after Pissis’ 22-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-8, 3-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Texas Southern after Sami Pissis scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 73-69 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 3-4 on their home court. Texas Southern averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in conference games. Alabama A&M averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas Southern scores 72.9 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 71.7 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is averaging 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Bryce Roberts is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

